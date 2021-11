ST. LOUIS – A crash on I-270 near New Halls Ferry has delayed traffic Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. Traffic is backed up to 367.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose is tracking the crash.