ST. LOUIS – Crews were at the scene of an accident the left a pedestrian dead Thursday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene located on I-170 southbound at St. Charles Rock Road, where state troopers were blocking multiple lanes and are still investigating.

There are no reports on the severity of the driver’s injuries. The cause of the crash has also not yet been revealed.

All lanes in the area have since been reopened.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.