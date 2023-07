COLUMBIA, Ill. – Crews are at the scene of a fatal crash in Columbia, Illinois Monday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area located on I-255 westbound, where a car rammed into the back of a semitruck. Lanes have since cleared as a tow truck is at the scene.

No word on the cause of the crash or the identity of the driver. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.