ST. LOUIS – A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 is causing major backups Wednesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area, located on I-55 northbound past Gasconade, where the crash has now been moved into a construction zone in the far right lanes, still causing miles-long backups.

So far, no injuries have been reported in the crash. Drivers are urged to use Gravois, I-44, and I-64 as alternate routes.

