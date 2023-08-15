ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area located on I-270 northbound between Gravois and 44, where slowdowns can be seen as crews are loading one of the involved cars onto a tow truck.

The cause of the crash has not yet been reported, and so far, there have been no injuries. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.