ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 Thursday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area, located on I-64 eastbound just west of the Boone Bridge, where an ambulance is on scene responding to the crash. The cars involved are still blocking the left and right lanes as backups continue.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, and drivers are urged to take I-70 as an alternate route. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.