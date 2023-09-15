MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Five people are dead in three different crashes across Illinois and Missouri. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over one of those scenes in Madison County.

Illinois State Police told FOX 2 that three people died in the crash on Illinois Route 4 at the Highway 40 intersection. This happened a little bit before 4:00 a.m. and closed both directions of Route 4 until around 9:00 a.m.

ISP also shared that a male driver crossed over the center line and hit a car with two females traveling north. All three died on the scene.

Then in Overland, Missouri, one person died in a crash on Page at Woodson, just west of I-170. This happened around 6 a.m. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that a driver hit the back of a semi-truck trailer. Both directions of the page are still closed as of right now, between 170 and Woodson.

Plus, another driver is dead from a crash on Highway 141 under I-70. This crash happened around 8:00 a.m. and closed 141 in both directions. St. Louis County Police are investigating.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.