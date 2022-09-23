ST. LOUIS – Starting Friday night, MoDOT will close the Downtown segment of I-44.

Crews will work to replace the Broadway Bridge and ramp over I-44. Drivers who use I-44 Downtown will need to find alternate routes or expect significant delays when the department closes both directions of the interstate. The closures start at 7 p.m. Friday.

Modot will close both directions of I-44 between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the I-44/I-55 split. The ramps from I-44/I-55 to eastbound I-64 will be closed, as well as the ramp from westbound I-64 to westbound I-44 and southbound I-55. The ramps are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. and lanes in both directions of I-44 will be closed by 8 p.m.

MoDOT said the closures are necessary for safety as crews place girders on the Broadway Bridge over I-44 and remove girders from the MacArthur Bridge.

MoDOT said that while the interstate is closed, highway maintenance teams will do other tasks such as smooth pavement, clean drains, and repair lighting.

The department suggests drivers use the detours marked on both I-64 and I-70. They cut through Downtown using Tucker, Jefferson, and portions of Broadway.

All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday before the morning rush hour.