ST. LOUIS – The closure of the eastbound I-44 ramp to northbound I-55 in Downtown St. Louis was delayed due to Monday night’s rain. It is rescheduled to close Tuesday night.

MoDOT said the ramp will close at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will remain closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday. If the weather cooperates, MoDOT will make pavement repairs to eastbound I-44 and northbound I-55 between the ramp to I-55 and Park Avenue during that time.

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday.