ST. LOUIS – If you use the entrance ramp from West Florissant Avenue to hop on I-270 east,

you’re going to have to take a different route starting Monday.

On Monday, October 3, MoDOT is closing that ramp at 7:00 a.m. Drivers who take this route can use the new eastbound I-270 entrance ramp from Pershall Road. Drivers can also get on I-270 east at Old Halls Ferry Road.

Engineers say the new configuration and ramp location will improve mobility and safety. The closure and construction are part of the $278 million I-270 North Project Infrastructure upgrades.