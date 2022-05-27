EUREKA, Mo. – Drivers heading to downtown St. Louis on Interstate 44 might notice some lengthy delays this weekend due to emergency repairs.

MoDOT has announced crews are working on emergency bridge expansion joint repair as of Friday afternoon. The work is happening on I-44 eastbound at the Meramec River near Eureka.

Repairs are expected to stretch into Memorial Day weekend. Until work is complete, only one lane of eastbound I-44 will remain open near Eureka. The two right lanes of eastbound I-44 will be closed.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.