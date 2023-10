ST. LOUIS – The EPA hosts two community meetings on Wednesday on air quality. This comes after complaints about odors in the air in parts of south St. Louis.

Both meetings are at the Lemp Neighborhood Arts Center on Lemp Avenue. The first is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The second is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the EPA is awarding a $500,000 grant to the ‘United Congregations of Metro East’ for an air pollution monitoring project.