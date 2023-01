ST. LOUIS – On Sunday, January 15, MoDOT will close lanes on I-270 eastbound. It’s part of a $278 million project.

Lanes between West Florissant Avenue and New Halls Ferry Road will close between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Crews will shift three lanes of eastbound I-270 traffic onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge.

Construction of the new I-270 bridge over New Halls Ferry will continue into the summer.