ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is en route to a crash that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, a semi-truck and SUV were overturned around 4:30 a.m. at I-44 westbound and Antire Road leaving all westbound lanes closed. This was due to a light pole being struck and knocked down.

Drivers are advised to take the alternate route taking northbound 141 to Manchester and then down 109, but another crash has taken place a little west 141. The injuries and identities of the victims have not yet been released.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.