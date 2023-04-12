FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mo. – Emergency crews were at the scene of overturned vehicle crash on I-44 Wednesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area located near Gray Summit where one driver was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter. The cause of the crash has not been revealed.

All I-44 westbound lanes were blocked and drivers were urged to take alternate routes. The scene since has cleared and lanes have reopened. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.