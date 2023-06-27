ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Emergency crew were at the scene of a crash that closed all lanes on Interstate-55 northbound.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area at I-55 northbound and Weber, where a crash involving a semi and pickup truck occurred. The vehicles have since been removed, and lanes are still blocked temporarily due to an oil spill that was a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not net been revealed and so far, no injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.