I-64 in Midtown and I-44 in Sunset Hills closed this weekend for bridgework

ST. LOUIS – There could be traffic trouble starting Friday night as MoDOT crews are set to close portions of two major interstates for the entire weekend.

One of the closures is along I-64 where crews will work on two bridges including what will be the Ewing Avenue Bridge. The other interstate closure will involve part of I-44 at I-270.

By 8:00 p.m. Friday, crews are slated to completely close I-64 in both directions between Grand and I-44/I-55. Ramps in the area will start closing at 6:30 p.m. This complete shutdown is happening so crews can set girders for both the new Ewing Avenue Bridge and the new 22nd Street Bridge. The bridges are part of a larger project where major work is being done on the Jefferson Avenue interchange.

The other closure is in Sunset Hills. By 8:00 p.m. Friday, crews will close all lanes on I-44 westbound under I-270. Ramps from northbound I-270 and westbound Watson Road onto I-44 west will also close by 8:00 p.m. This closure is needed so crews can set a new girder on part of the I-270 bridge over I-44. The girder was hit by a truck and damaged last year. This same partial closure of I-44 also took place last weekend when crews removed the damaged girder. This weekend it will be replaced.

MoDOT recommends drivers consider I-44 east or I-70 east to get into the city or into Illinois. Drivers can also use I-270 or 255 to get into Illinois.

Most of the lanes closed for both of these projects are slated to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday.