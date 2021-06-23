I-70 near Zumbehl sees traffic delays after cement truck flips

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One lane of eastbound traffic is closed on I-70 near Zumbehl Road in St. Charles County due to a flipped cement truck.

The truck is currently in a ditch between the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 in that area. This is between Truman and Zumbehl.

First responders are at the scene and they are attempting to rescue the driver from the truck. Central County Fire and Rescue are on the scene along with City of St. Charles Fire.

This has delayed traffic all the way back to 370.

#Breaking: EMS working to rescue the driver from this flipped over cement truck in the ditch 70 EB near Zumbehl @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/BN15rNg3PN — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) June 23, 2021

