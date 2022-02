ST. LOUIS – IDOT closed an eastbound lane on 270 between the Chain of Rocks Bridge and the canal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Only one lane will be open between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days. Crews are conducting tests in the area for future road projects.

“These lane closures are necessary to conduct geotechnical exploration and soil borings by Millennia

Professionals Services/Geotechnology for the proposed I-270 DMS Board in this area,” IDOT said.

