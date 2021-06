ST. LOUIS – Look to avoid the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge from Monday to Thursday.

Weather permitting, IDOT will close one westbound lane for inspection from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the work will go in the other direction. One eastbound lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on those days.

Expect delays in this area.