IDOT reschedules weekend roadwork due to forecasted rain

ST. LOUIS – The McKinley Bridge was supposed to close at 9:00 p.m. Friday, but the rainy forecast has caused IDOT to push the roadwork back a week.

The roadwork will be done on I-270. The work was supposed to be done Friday, July 9 into Saturday, July 10.

IDOT has also delayed roadwork and intermittent closures scheduled for Saturday and Sunday on I-270 near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

Deck sealing and other repairs on I-270 between Illinois Route 3 and Riverview Drive are now also scheduled for next Friday, July 16.