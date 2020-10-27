IDOT to hold public meeting for I-270 Preliminary Engineering Study

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about a new construction project.

The agency will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday for the I-270 Preliminary Engineering Study from Riverview Drive Interchange in Missouri to IL Route 157 in Madison County.

IDOT is wrapping up the engineering and environmental study of the work.

To access the virtual public meeting head over to https://projectmeetingonline.com/I-270-PublicMeeting/ and click on the Register for the Live Public Meeting link on the home page.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News