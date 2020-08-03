MoDOT closes Dunn Rd and WB I-270 exit ramp at Old Halls Ferry Rd for one month

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation begins more work Monday on the I-270 North Project.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. crews will close Dunn Rd. and the westbound I-270 exit ramp at Old Halls Ferry Rd. Both will be closed for one month.

Motorists are encouraged to use I-270 at New Halls Ferry Rd. to Netherton Dr. as the detour route.

According to MoDOT, the closures allow for the improvement of the intersection at Dunn Rd. and Old Halls Ferry Rd. and construction of an additional lane both eastbound and westbound on I-270.

The planning is apart of the ongoing $278 million I-270 North Project that runs from James S. McDonnell Blvd. to Bellefontaine Rd. For more information about the project click here.

