ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT crews were blocking one Interstate-70 WB lane to patch up a pothole that affected drivers.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area between 141 and 270 in Maryland Heights, where the slabs of concrete from the pothole could be seen in the right lane. One car suffered a flat tire in the process of repairing the lane.