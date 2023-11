ST. LOUIS – Lane closures on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge are coming to an end.

MoDOT plans to move traffic back to the westbound bridge this weekend. Crews moved all traffic to the eastbound bridge to fix uneven lanes that had been cracked and worn down over time. Two lanes each way will close on Friday night.

The lane shift will be completed by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. However, some lanes will be closed Monday through Wednesday nights next week as workers remove temporary barrier walls.