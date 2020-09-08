MoDOT to close Bellefontaine Road Entrance Ramp and Pershall Road at Old Halls Ferry Road

NORTH COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers should brace for more road Tuesday as part of the ongoing $278 million project along the I-270 North corridor.

MoDOT will close Pershall Road at Old Halls Ferry Road starting at 6:00 a.m. for two weeks. Drivers traveling northbound on New Halls Ferry Road can detour onto Old Halls Ferry Road and access eastbound I-270.

Then at 9:00 a.m. MoDOT will close the ramp from Bellefontaine Road to I-270 Westbound for 2.5 months. Westbound traffic will detour using northbound Dunn Rd. to the intersection with Benham Rd. and take southbound Route 367 to access westbound I-270.

All detours will be marked. Learn more here: www.i270north.org

