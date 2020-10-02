MoDOT to close I-270 North at Lindbergh for 15-30 minute intervals Friday night

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who plan to travel I-270 near Lindbergh Blvd. this weekend should be on the lookout for lane closures overnight Friday.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. MoDOT will close the ramp onto eastbound I-270 to southbound Lindbergh.

Then at 9:00 p.m. northbound-270 will be shut down at Lindbergh for 15- to- 30-minute intervals so workers can set girders in place to support the bridge deck.

That work is expected to wrap up by 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

