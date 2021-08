ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is on the scene of an issue with a bridge expansion joint on Page over 270.

One of the middle lanes is closed at this time where the MoDot bridge crew is working.

The crew got to the scene at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was over the scene.

