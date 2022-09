ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Westbound 270 at New Florissant was closed starting late Thursday night due to a multi-vehicle crash. The area reopened at about 5 a.m. Friday.

The crash involved three cars, a U-Haul van, and a FedEx truck. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. It is also unknown what led up to the crash.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.