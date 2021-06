EUREKA, Mo. – Only one lane is open on westbound 44 past Six Flags Tuesday morning due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m.

EMS is on the scene.

NEW: Accident that appears to involve 2 tractor-trailers 44 WB just west of Six Flags @FOX2now #STLTraffic #Breaking pic.twitter.com/2rEddr88cW — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) June 22, 2021

EMS has arrived to accident 44 WB just west of Six Flags @FOX2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/4D0qaaqqtz — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) June 22, 2021

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose is tracking the scene. She will continue to provide updates.