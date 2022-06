ST. LOUIS – IDOT plans to close one right lane in the eastbound direction of the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge Thursday.

Crews will make bridge-deck repairs. The work is planned from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

