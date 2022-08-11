WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – There is a backup near Wright City on westbound I-70 near mile marker 196 due to an overturned dump truck in the median.

The dump truck overturned at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported. At about 7:15 a.m. there was a two-mile backup. At about 8:15 a.m., the backup was three miles. One lane is open, but it is a slow go through this area.

Another crash on I-70 near Wright City happened at approximately 8 a.m. around one to two miles from the overturned dump truck. This is adding to the backup westbound

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Amelia Mugavero is tracking this incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.