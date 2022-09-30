ST. LOUIS – Eastbound I-70 at Carrie was shut down for a time Friday morning due to a crash that caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. As of 6:05 a.m., one lane was getting through.

The crash happened at about 5:50 a.m. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Amelia Mugavero is tracking this incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

