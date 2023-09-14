ST. LOUIS – Major backups are taking place on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area, located on I-70 westbound on the Blanchette Bridge, where an overturned trash truck can be seen blocking the far left lanes and dangling over the bridge.

Crews are continuing to respond to the crash. There is no word on the cause of the crash and so far, no injuries have been reported.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.