EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person died on the highway Tuesday morning. Police blocked multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge. Motorists were backed up to Caseyville, Illinois at one point.

The Illinois State Police said officers from District 11 responded at approximately 4:08 a.m. to westbound I-64 at southbound I-55 for a single car crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP said the investigation began at approximately 4:16 a.m. Lanes in this area were closed for the investigation. Westbound traffic was directed to the I-70 split.

It is unknown at this time how the person died. The identity of the person has also not yet been released.

As of 7:45 a.m., two lanes of the highway in this area are still blocked.

FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was over the scene.

