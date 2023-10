ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple emergency crews are at the scene on Tesson Ferry early Monday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area, where both northbound and southbound directions on Tesson Ferry are closed from Lakeford Lane to Tesson Creek Estates Road in connection to a crash that was possibly fatal.

Traffic is still being diverted in the area. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.