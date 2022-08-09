ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed.

The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.

Drivers in the area have been instructed to take an alternate route to their destinations. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.