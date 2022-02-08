Roads closed this morning by Plaza Frontenac for water main break repairs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Frontenac Missouri Police Department said roads will be closed near Plaza Frontenac in order to repair a water main break Tuesday morning.

Both lanes of eastbound Clayton Road are closed from Frontenac Woods Drive to South Lindbergh Boulevard. One lane of westbound Clayton Road is closed between South Lindbergh Boulevard and Frontenac Woods Drive, and the Clayton Road entrance to Plaza Frontenac is closed.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route during the morning rush hour.

