ST. LOUIS – A serious crash caused multiple lanes on 55 southbound at the 44 split to close Tuesday morning.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose said motorists traveling 55 in order to get out of the city, they will need to use an alternate route.

EMS was on the scene.

#Breaking: 55 SB is CLOSED due to crash near 44 split @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/LBGJIJu03N — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) August 10, 2021

Northbound 55 was not impacted by this crash.

