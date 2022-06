ST. LOUIS – Eastbound I-44 at Missouri 109 in St. Louis County was closed Wednesday morning due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer, a motorcycle, and possibly four other vehicles.

At least one person was killed in the crash. St. Louis County officers were at the scene. MoDOT and the Eureka Police Department were there to help with traffic as well.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.