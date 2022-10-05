MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning.

The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. First responders are on the scene. ISP asks all motorists to avoid the area.

ISP said a semi was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4 near Illinois Route 40 as an SUV was traveling westbound on Illinois 40. The semi did not stop at a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the SUV. Both occupants of the SUV were killed.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

