ST. LOUIS – Several road closures have been taking place early Tuesday morning as flash flooding severely affects traffic. The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid many interstates. Check your route for flooding before leaving to avoid a delay.

The biggest problem for drivers now the closing of roads 170, 70, 44, and 64. I-70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive near St. Peters have been closed in both directions. Drivers have been suggested to take I-64 either east or west as an alternate route. Tailights are spotted on Mid River Mall Drive for miles.

MetroLink and Metro Bus service is also delayed because of the rain. There are shuttles between some stations and the DeBaliviere station is under water. Flights are also delayed at St. Louis Lambert Airport.

I-64 at Vandeventer near the St. Louis Zoo was also closed due to flooding. Emergency crews are now at the scene of 70 at Jennings where a crash has been reported that’s blocking the eastbound direction as well.

