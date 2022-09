CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri.

This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214.

The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

