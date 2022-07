ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A vehicle fire has shut down two lanes of southbound Interstate 270 near Sunset Hills, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The fire started around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on I-270 past westbound I-44. Emergency crews are at the scene. Drivers should expect delays for at least another hour.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will update this story as more information becomes available.