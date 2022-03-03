FOX 2 Politics

Newsletter information. Copy test:

Lawmakers are calling on House leadership to keep members in session this week to take action on emergency funding legislation to provide military aid and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Reps. August Pfluger (R-Texas), Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) and J. Luis Correa (D-Calif.) made the request in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday. The House was scheduled to leave for the weekend on Thursday.

“Although we are heartbroken by these images, we have watched the Ukrainian people stand resiliently against this act of aggression. These people are taking a stand for freedom, boldly demonstrating that freedom is worth fighting for,” they wrote. “Members of this body must show the world that this nation will always stand firmly with our allies and strategic partners in their time of need.”

“For these reasons, we implore you to keep the House in session so that this body can debate and vote as expeditiously as possible on a standalone supplemental package that will provide vital military aid and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” they continued. “By working together to craft this standalone package, we can send a clear message to the world that our nation will not tolerate tyranny in any form.”

