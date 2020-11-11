Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve

Veterans Voices
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Veterans Day is a time to honor those serving now and those who already gave their all. FOX 2 today is honoring our veterans with a half-hour special. 

You’ll meet two veterans serving now. You’ll hear the story of a soldier lost in Korean who finally comes home to his brother.  Plus, how a veteran in Perryville has honored his vow after surviving the Vietnam War to build a memorial to his lost friends.  See that memorial and how you can visit it for free. Finally, the story of a little lost canteen that tells a World War 2 love story that went around the world. 

