Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Veterans Day is a time to honor those serving now and those who already gave their all. FOX 2 today is honoring our veterans with a half-hour special.

You’ll meet two veterans serving now. You’ll hear the story of a soldier lost in Korean who finally comes home to his brother. Plus, how a veteran in Perryville has honored his vow after surviving the Vietnam War to build a memorial to his lost friends. See that memorial and how you can visit it for free. Finally, the story of a little lost canteen that tells a World War 2 love story that went around the world.

See more stories about veterans here.