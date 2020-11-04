Veterans Voices: Lost soldier remains returned to St. Louis from Korea

ST. LOUIS – The Korean War brought one of the coldest battles in U.S. Military history. One local soldier went missing for seven decades during this battle but was laid to rest in September.

Army Cpl. Jerome “Jerry” Hummel of St. Louis was reported missing in 1950 during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

Hummel was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

It was during the battle it got to 25 degrees below zero as the fighting raged for weeks in Nov. 1950.

Hummel was reported missing one week after thanksgiving.

His remains were recently identified by the military among 55 boxes of unmarked graves returned to the United States by North Korea in June 2018.

He was buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.