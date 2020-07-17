Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigates St. Clair County homicide

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been tapped to investigate a homicide near West Boulevard on the east side of Belleville, Illinois.

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigates St. Clair County homicide

8-month-old in serious condition after being shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

St. Charles residents enjoy socially-distanced outdoor watch party for Blues playoff game

Urban League to host toiletries giveaway Saturday

Arrest made in Missouri boy's death that sparked federal task force

Task Force update

Pandemic Task Force update

Cardinals return to gameplay Saturday in Chicago against White Sox

Cardinals coach Willie McGee opts out of season due to COVID concerns

Garza on Missouri vs Illinois

How to create an effective environment for children learning from home

Record breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

News

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigates St. Clair County homicide

Local News /

8-month-old in serious condition after being shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

Local News /

St. Charles residents enjoy socially-distanced outdoor watch party for Blues playoff game

Local News /

Urban League to host toiletries giveaway Saturday

Local News /

Arrest made in Missouri boy's death that sparked federal task force

Local News /

Task Force update

Local News /

Pandemic Task Force update

Local News /

Cardinals return to gameplay Saturday in Chicago against White Sox

Local News /

Cardinals coach Willie McGee opts out of season due to COVID concerns

Local News /

Garza on Missouri vs Illinois

Local News /

How to create an effective environment for children learning from home

Local News /

Record breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

Local News /

Interviews

A good night's sleep is vital for your waking hours

Morning News /

Celebrate 'National Creamsicle Day' even if you don't do dairy

Morning News /

Win a chance to hang out with celebrities and support local theater

Local News /

What the winless Blues need to change for tonight's game two

Sports /

Logan University Health Center's initiative to benefit students and community

Local News /

BBB says college students are more likely than older people to fall victim to fraud

Morning News /

'Own Your Now Show' is celebrating stylists and barbers

Morning News /

Faith-based breakup coaching

Morning News /

Celebrate 'National Filet Mignon Day' with Ruth's Chris Steak House

Morning News /

Tim's Travels: Grand opening of Made by Lia Bakery in Florissant

Interviews /

Healthy Meals

Morning News /

Tips for distance learning from Miriam Learning Center

Morning News /

Sports

St. Charles residents enjoy socially-distanced outdoor watch party for Blues playoff game

Local News /

Cardinals return to gameplay Saturday in Chicago against White Sox

Local News /

Big Ten Conference won't play football this Fall

Sports /

High School Football preview

Sports /

NCAA power conferences cancel fall sports season in light of unpredictable virus

Sports /

Local Goalie gets special mask

Sports /

Cardinals and Tigers doubleheader postponed due to COVID

Local News /

Pirates-Cardinals three-game series postponed

Local News /

PGA Tour Champions reschedules Ascension Charity Classic for 2021

Local News /

Cards Shuffle Rotation, Flaherty moved back, Ponce De Leon starts Friday

Sports /

MSHSAA reverses decision allowing schools starting Fall semester virtually to participate in school activities

Sports /

Nonprofit partners with Fox Sports to provide sporting equipment to local kids

Local News /

FOX Files

Alton woman charged in diabetic daughter’s death backs out of plea deal

Local News /

Future Lincoln County sheriff said he was motivated by Betsy Faria murder coverage

Local News /

Calendar entry is center of controversy at Belleville business; spurs diversity talks

Local News /

Imperial woman tests negative for COVID; medical record diagnoses her as positive

Local News /

St. Louis County Animal Control admits mistakenly returning dogs to alleged abuser

Local News /

Special Presentation: Mental health and trauma in the Black community

Morning News /

Mental health and trauma in the Black community and what you can do about it

Local News /

The pandemic is restricting the illegal drug pipeline. Here’s why it’s not all good news

Local News /

Two men—one of them a police officer—overdoses on fentanyl they thought was cocaine

Local News /

Tensions increasing in Missouri prisons – here’s why

Local News /

Collapsed retaining wall in Arnold drew concerns over cracking five years ago

Local News /

Judge orders release of circuit attorney’s communications during investigation of former governor

Local News /

You Paid For It

Activists who left Cure Violence leadership committee not sure taxpayers will get what they were promised

Local News /

Activist group steps down from Cure Violence board over Krewson administration decision to call in federal help to fight homicides in St Louis

Local News /

Supporters of Lambert Airport Privatization tries to recall their main critic on the Board of Aldermen

Local News /

St. Charles County Executive says mask mandates don't work as COVID-19 cases there are around 50 per day

Local News /

Neighbors pleading for help on a beautiful but violent north side street

Local News /

Will the $7 million Cure Violence program deliver on the promise to cut homicides 40 to 50 percent? You Paid For It

Local News /

St. Louis healthcare company doing COVID-19 testing confirms alarming new trend

Local News /

Jefferson County delays decision to implement wearing face mask

Local News /

Madison County Board passes resolution warning residents of security on the Metrolink, demands improvements.

Local News /

You Paid For It: Questions Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed over his push to privatize Lambert Airport

Local News /

St. Charles County officials say bars partly to blame for rise in COVID cases

Local News /

Tim's Travels

Tim's Travels - Disc golf in Wentzville

Morning News /

Tim's Travels: Grand opening of Made by Lia Bakery in Florissant

Interviews /

Tim's Travels: Planet Score Records

Interviews /

Tim’s Travels: First Vet Clinic in East St. Louis opens Tuesday

Interviews /

Tim's Travels: Bubba's Deli

Interviews /

Tim's Travels: Cirque Italia visits St. Louis

Interviews /

Tim's Travels: Clementine's Creamery celebrates National Root Beer Float Day

Interviews /

Tim’s Travels: Grants Farm Adventures

Interviews /

Tim’s Travels: Express Employment Hosts Drive-Thru Job Interviews

Interviews /

Tim’ Travels: Learn about your food’s journey from farm to table at St. Louis Science Center’s Grow Pavilion and Gallery

Interviews /

Tim's Travels: Let the City Museum Rooftop in host your next private

Interviews /

Tim's Travels: HealthWorks! Kids` Museum St. Louis now open after closing mid-March due to COVID concerns

Interviews /

STL Moms

World Breastfeeding Week

Morning News /

Coronavirus

Task Force update

Local News /

Cardinals coach Willie McGee opts out of season due to COVID concerns

Local News /

Madison County, Illinois sees uptick in cases, stays connected on a unified response

Local News /

Dr. Alex Garza warns that one type of mask may be worse than none at all

Local News /

Free COVID-19 testing in Madison IL

Local News /

Downtown murals raise awareness bring attention to COVID-19 and public art

Local News /

9 Mile Garden reopens in Affton

Local News /

New, more restrictive COVID guidelines go into effect Thursday in St. Louis City

Local News /

Artists readying for the upcoming all-virtual St. Louis Art Fair

Local News /

NCAA power conferences cancel fall sports season in light of unpredictable virus

Sports /

Missouri lawmakers trade opinions on reopening schools

Local News /

Local woman asks Parson for stricter safety measures in Missouri after mother dies from COVID

Local News /

National

Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy

News /

Couple married for 63 years reunited after spending months apart due to COVID-19

News /