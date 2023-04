Do you watch FOX 2 News at 9am? This show isn’t like the other newscasts in town. We feature over five guests from the area per program. You’re a big part of that process. Our producers need your pitches to make the show fun, engaging and informative. Tell us if you’re hosting an event, breaking a world record, have a new invention, part of a movement, going viral, or anything that may be newsworthy.

Share your story idea here: