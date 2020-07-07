Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,028 deaths/ 23,856 cases IL: 7,020 deaths/ 147,251 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

A chance for thunderstorms late Thursday night

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More pure July weather for today.  Hazy hot and humid with a few isolated afternoon downpours.  Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon with a top heat index near 100.  It will be muggy tonight with a low in the mid-70s.  

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high temperature in the mid-90s and a top heat index near or just above 100.  

The pattern shifts a bit by Thursday afternoon with a new weather system bringing a good chance for thunderstorms by late Thursday into Thursday night. 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News