A chance for thunderstorms late Thursday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More pure July weather for today. Hazy hot and humid with a few isolated afternoon downpours. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon with a top heat index near 100. It will be muggy tonight with a low in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high temperature in the mid-90s and a top heat index near or just above 100.

The pattern shifts a bit by Thursday afternoon with a new weather system bringing a good chance for thunderstorms by late Thursday into Thursday night.